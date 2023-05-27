Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCIT stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

