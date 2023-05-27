Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 242,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 211,954 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. 2,061,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.