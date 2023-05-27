Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 242,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 211,954 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. 2,061,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
