Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $185.82. 444,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

