VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Price Performance
VAPR stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 468,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,265. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About VaporBrands International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VaporBrands International (VAPR)
