VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

VAPR stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 468,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,265. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

