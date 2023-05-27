VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VEON stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

