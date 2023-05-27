Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 188,500 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Verb Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

VERB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 49,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,608. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in platform development. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. The company was founded by Rory J.

