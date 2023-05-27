Verge Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and $834,196.72 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,705.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00327403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00564660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00423884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,536,463 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,536,469 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

