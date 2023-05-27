Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,900 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the April 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 315,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.