Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VIASP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 31,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,367. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.98%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

