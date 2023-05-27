Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 242.4% in May

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,977.2 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $7.06 during trading hours on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.