Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 242.4% in May

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,977.2 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $7.06 during trading hours on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.
About Victoria
