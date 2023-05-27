VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $72.33.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,359.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
