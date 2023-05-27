VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,359.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,871,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

