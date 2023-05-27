Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VIMGF stock remained flat at C$3.32 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

