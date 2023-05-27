VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

