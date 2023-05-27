Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 4,664,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

