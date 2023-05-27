Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VLPNY stock remained flat at $6.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
