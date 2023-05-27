Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

VLPNY stock remained flat at $6.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

