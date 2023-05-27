VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.15 on Friday. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

