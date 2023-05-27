VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.15 on Friday. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About VPR Brands
