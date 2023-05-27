Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

