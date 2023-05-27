Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,044,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

