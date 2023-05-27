Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,591.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,627.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,367.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

