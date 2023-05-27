Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

