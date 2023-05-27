Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 31,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFV opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

