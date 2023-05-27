Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,161,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $229.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.