Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,265 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,730,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

