Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

