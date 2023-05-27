Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

