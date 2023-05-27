Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Director Sells $30,475.56 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Yu sold 14,939 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $30,475.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,929 shares in the company, valued at $305,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ PET opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Featured Stories

