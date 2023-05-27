Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $627.11 billion-$627.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.99 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.63-$1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,437,361 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,437,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,787,063.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $81,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

