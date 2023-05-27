Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $161.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

