Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.95. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,000.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,390 ($48,992.54). Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

