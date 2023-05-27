WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of WAVD opened at $0.40 on Friday. WaveDancer has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.