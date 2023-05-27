WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $54.51 on Top Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $54.51 or 0.00203554 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $57,490.93 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

