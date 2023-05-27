Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $522.02. 1,603,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,148. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

