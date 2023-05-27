Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SITC. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

