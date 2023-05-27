Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WIW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,814. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

