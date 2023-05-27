Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 17,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

