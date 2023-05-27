Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Down 2.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.