WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.84.
About WH Group
