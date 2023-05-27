WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

