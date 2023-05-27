WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,533.40

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.40 ($19.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,599 ($19.89). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,581 ($19.66), with a volume of 138,827 shares traded.

WH Smith Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,044.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,534.91.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WH Smith’s payout ratio is 3,400.00%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.