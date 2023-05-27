Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $134.22 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

