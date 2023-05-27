WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.03 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00017548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $290.80 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

