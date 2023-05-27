WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WildBrain Stock Down 1.1 %

WLDBF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.