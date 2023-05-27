WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WildBrain Stock Down 1.1 %

WLDBF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.