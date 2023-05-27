Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $125.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of WSM opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Further Reading
