Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock worth $127,069. 54.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 62.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WLFC. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

WLFC opened at $39.93 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.