Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

