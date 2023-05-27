WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 11,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The company has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $24.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

