Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Trading Down 2.2%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,812 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.75). Approximately 58,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 117,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,871 ($23.27).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,810.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,315.79%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.