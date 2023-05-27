Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Insider Activity at Workday
In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
