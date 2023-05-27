Workspace Group plc (WKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 498.60 ($6.20) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.59 ($9.15). The stock has a market cap of £955.52 million, a PE ratio of 586.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 469.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKP shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

