XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 962.3% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

XFLT opened at $6.40 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Increases Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. This is an increase from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

