Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

